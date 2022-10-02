Trust Investment Advisors Has $679,000 Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Trust Investment Advisors lessened its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,794 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 544.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Melius started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.06.

LUV stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.50. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $56.33.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

