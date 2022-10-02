Trust Investment Advisors Sells 556 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Trust Investment Advisors cut its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 961.5% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.49 and its 200-day moving average is $51.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 196.03%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,175 shares of company stock valued at $481,845 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.