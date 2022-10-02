Trust Investment Advisors Sells 58 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Trust Investment Advisors lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises 1.7% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $547,860,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,731 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,299 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,558,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $239.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.90. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $26,167,185.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares in the company, valued at $35,441,676.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,418,557.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total value of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,676.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,422 shares of company stock worth $66,271,237. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

