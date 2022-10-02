Trust Investment Advisors Sells 710 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Trust Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Realty Income makes up about 1.3% of Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,434,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after buying an additional 18,809,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,159,146,000 after buying an additional 3,642,798 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,005,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,218,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,443,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,441 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.57.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Shares of O opened at $58.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $57.61 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 280.19%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

