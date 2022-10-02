TruWealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,494 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,494 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $41.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average is $47.87. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

