TruWealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,882,000 after buying an additional 40,330 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $37.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.70. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $125.86.

