TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $3.59 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,252 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $121.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.77. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

