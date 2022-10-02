TruWealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,079 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,043 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $8,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,718 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $120.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.26 and its 200-day moving average is $131.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.81 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.06.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $3.05 dividend. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.89.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.