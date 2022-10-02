TruWealth Advisors LLC Invests $267,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Wright Fund Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,059,395,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,237,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,576,000 after purchasing an additional 636,284 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $81,030,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 335.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 794,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,795,000 after purchasing an additional 612,377 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $102.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.49. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.90 and a 12-month high of $155.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.236 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

