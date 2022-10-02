TruWealth Advisors LLC Invests $339,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,577 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.90. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.