U.S. Bancorp’s (USB) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

USB stock opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $40.27 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.82.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

