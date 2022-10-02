Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,575 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up about 1.3% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $301,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,714 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,129,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $147,351,000 after buying an additional 528,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 98.4% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,338 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 19,018 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 23,894,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,915,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.65.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

