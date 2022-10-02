Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:UGCE) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:UGCE – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 725,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533,605 shares during the period. Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity ETF makes up 0.8% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 78.87% of Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity ETF worth $15,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UGCE remained flat at $21.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. 61,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,589. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.03. Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $28.40.

