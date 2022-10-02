Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Trading Down 11% This Week (UAXIE)

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can currently be bought for $0.0816 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular exchanges. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a total market cap of $815,554.84 and approximately $132.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded down 11% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005743 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000966 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010786 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070108 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10717806 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Unicly Mystic Axies Collection
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Unicly Mystic Axies Collection
