Unido EP (UDO) Market Cap Tops $681,210.94

Unido EP (UDO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last week, Unido EP has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Unido EP has a total market cap of $681,210.94 and approximately $46,167.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005220 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,149.62 or 0.99940635 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007159 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00064686 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010438 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00064147 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00081730 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2021. Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 58,995,265 coins. The Reddit community for Unido EP is https://reddit.com/r/Unidocore. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unido EP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unido is designed to enable enterprises and institutional investors such as hedge funds, asset managers and digital banks to seamlessly manage and invest in DeFi and Crypto Markets. UDO is the utility token that lies at the heart of Unido Ecosystem, functioning as the payment system for using the Unido product range. Beyond system access, UDO token holders will be able to actively participate in governance DAO voting on matters which affect the ecosystem, in addition to earning UDO tokens as a reward for staking and yield farming. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

