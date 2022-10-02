Unifty Hits Market Cap of $1.98 Million (NIF)

Unifty (NIF) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Unifty has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $138,950.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002065 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Unifty has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unifty Profile

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unifty’s official website is unifty.io.

Buying and Selling Unifty

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts.For additional information, please contact Unifty support at: [email protected]

