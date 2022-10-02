UniLend Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31.92 Million (UFT)

UniLend (UFT) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One UniLend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001782 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, UniLend has traded 45.5% higher against the US dollar. UniLend has a market cap of $21.35 million and approximately $31.92 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005200 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,207.18 or 0.99920938 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007141 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00064443 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010404 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00064267 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00081734 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,330,000 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance.

UniLend Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. LinkedIn | Telegram “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

