United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $3,410,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $1,743,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,704,000 after purchasing an additional 697,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of UPS opened at $161.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.11 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.11.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.