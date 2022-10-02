Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Position Trimmed by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,446 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 19.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.85. 3,718,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,898,032. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $146.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.23.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

