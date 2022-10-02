Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 331,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,681,000 after acquiring an additional 93,189 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 6,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,205,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMI. TheStreet raised Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of VMI stock opened at $268.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.30. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.30 and a 12-month high of $289.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total value of $279,280.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Valmont Industries news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $3,253,395.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,812,012.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total value of $279,280.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,211.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Further Reading

