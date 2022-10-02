Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Purchased by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up 2.4% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,381.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $101.58. 907,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,563. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.08 and its 200 day moving average is $108.92. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

