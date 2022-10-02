Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,108,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,628 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 10.3% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $255,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.99 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.04.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

