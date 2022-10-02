Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after buying an additional 8,842,206 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after buying an additional 4,030,248 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597,108 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,544,000 after buying an additional 2,831,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $130,586,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $36.36. 28,723,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,991,707. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.97 and a 12-month high of $53.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.05.

