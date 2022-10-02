Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Position Lessened by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,160.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VGK stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.15. 6,696,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,221,974. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $45.19 and a twelve month high of $70.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.68.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

