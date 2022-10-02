Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Capital Planning LLC

Capital Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 23,840,517 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,282,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,875,000 after acquiring an additional 562,260 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,734,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,089. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

