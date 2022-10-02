Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Stake Raised by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIS traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,124. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $157.31 and a 1-year high of $208.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.14.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

