Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $8,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,024,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,871. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

