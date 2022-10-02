Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Capital Planning LLC

Capital Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Capital Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VV. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 148.5% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of VV traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,093. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $163.42 and a 52-week high of $222.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.29 and its 200 day moving average is $186.53.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

