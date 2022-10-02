Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Holdings Trimmed by Capital Planning LLC

Capital Planning LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Capital Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $6,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $272,798,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,157,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 374,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,971,000 after acquiring an additional 254,941 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,338,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,601,000 after acquiring an additional 252,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,152,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGV stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.91. 293,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,085. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.69 and its 200 day moving average is $100.91. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.75 and a 1 year high of $109.92.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.