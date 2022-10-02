Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Holdings Cut by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,048,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,754 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.92% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $135,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.77. The stock had a trading volume of 840,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,299. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $121.57 and a 1-year high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

