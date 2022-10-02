Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.904 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,062,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,280. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.19. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $52.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth $987,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $375,000.

