Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) is Altium Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 648,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $32,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $100,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB opened at $48.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.20. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.99 and a 12-month high of $55.07.

