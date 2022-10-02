Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,859,000 after acquiring an additional 75,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,069 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after acquiring an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after acquiring an additional 516,556 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $179.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.03 and a 200-day moving average of $204.33. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $179.28 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

