Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,123 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 8.6% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $80,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $179.47 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $179.28 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.03 and a 200-day moving average of $204.33.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.