Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Price Target Cut to €18.90 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €26.70 ($27.24) to €18.90 ($19.29) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

VLPNY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Voestalpine from €28.70 ($29.29) to €21.00 ($21.43) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Voestalpine from €34.00 ($34.69) to €35.00 ($35.71) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Voestalpine from €35.00 ($35.71) to €29.00 ($29.59) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voestalpine currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.98.

Shares of VLPNY opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. Voestalpine has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Voestalpine ( OTCMKTS:VLPNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Research analysts forecast that Voestalpine will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

