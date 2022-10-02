vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

VTVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on vTv Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

vTv Therapeutics Price Performance

VTVT opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $101.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of -1.39. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,627,000. Institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.