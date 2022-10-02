Wanchain Trading Up 0.3% This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $36.38 million and $889,700.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000969 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 195,500,683 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

