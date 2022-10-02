Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for about 1.5% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $12,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE WM traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.21. 1,993,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,378. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.86 and its 200-day moving average is $160.40.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

