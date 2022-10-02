Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Agile Growth were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $1,556,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agile Growth during the 1st quarter worth $1,537,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agile Growth during the 1st quarter worth $914,000.

Agile Growth Price Performance

Agile Growth stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Agile Growth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85.

Agile Growth Company Profile

Agile Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to acquire businesses in the technology industry, including infrastructure, and horizontal and vertical enterprise application software; healthcare IT; financial technology; robotics/automation; and education technology, as well as additional software and technology segments.

