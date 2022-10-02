Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGSTU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC cut its position in Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGSTU – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,280 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Semper Paratus Acquisition were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $644,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,564,000.

Get Semper Paratus Acquisition alerts:

Semper Paratus Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of LGSTU stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Profile

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGSTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGSTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Semper Paratus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semper Paratus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.