Wealthspring Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,976 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,847,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,110,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,456,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $3,033,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $2,891,000.

BCSAU stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

