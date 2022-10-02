Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 12,000 Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VII were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFFSU. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 192.3% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 50.8% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 50.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the first quarter worth about $504,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.16.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

