Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 62,015 Shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC reduced its stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFU – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,015 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENTFU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 470,100.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 429.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 17,444 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 20.3% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 38,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,528,000.

ENTFU stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $10.82.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

