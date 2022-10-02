Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $45.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price target on Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.57.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $956.92 million, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.39. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.09 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 38.56% and a return on equity of 29.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,216,000 after buying an additional 214,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,034,000 after buying an additional 822,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,591,000 after buying an additional 37,717 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,055,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,769,000 after buying an additional 211,732 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,272,000 after buying an additional 427,959 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

