Wedbush Weighs in on M&T Bank Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for M&T Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.73 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $15.17 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q2 2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.60 EPS.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MTB. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.57.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $176.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.97. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $141.49 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 712.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.