Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0069 per share on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from WEG’s previous dividend of $0.0048699.
WEG Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WEGZY opened at $5.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78. WEG has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $7.73.
WEG Company Profile
