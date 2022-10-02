Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0069 per share on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from WEG’s previous dividend of $0.0048699.

WEG Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WEGZY opened at $5.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78. WEG has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $7.73.

Get WEG alerts:

WEG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

Receive News & Ratings for WEG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.