Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,469,000 after buying an additional 92,802 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,857,000 after buying an additional 460,534 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,145,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,913,000 after buying an additional 167,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.97.

WFC stock opened at $40.22 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $152.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.63 and its 200-day moving average is $44.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

