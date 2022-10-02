WeOwn (CHX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $411,270.99

WeOwn (CHX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. WeOwn has a market capitalization of $411,270.99 and approximately $30.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeOwn coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, WeOwn has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005226 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,131.79 or 0.99973627 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007135 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00064426 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010451 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005427 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00064143 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00081899 BTC.

About WeOwn

WeOwn is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 125,432,952 coins. WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket. The official website for WeOwn is weown.com. The official message board for WeOwn is medium.com/ownmarket.

Buying and Selling WeOwn

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeOwn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeOwn using one of the exchanges listed above.

