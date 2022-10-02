Wing Finance Trading Down 15.3% Over Last Week (WING)

Wing Finance (WING) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for $8.79 or 0.00045822 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Wing Finance has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $35.07 million and $7.95 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,989,844 coins and its circulating supply is 2,864,856 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wing Finance is wing.finance.

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi.During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate.”

