Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Wolf Safe Poor People has a market cap of $246,467.60 and approximately $856.00 worth of Wolf Safe Poor People was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wolf Safe Poor People coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wolf Safe Poor People has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009119 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010784 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069961 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10695321 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Wolf Safe Poor People Coin Profile

Wolf Safe Poor People’s total supply is 13,505,572,076,494,914 coins and its circulating supply is 13,505,563,528,049,196 coins. Wolf Safe Poor People’s official Twitter account is @RoboWolf8.

Buying and Selling Wolf Safe Poor People

